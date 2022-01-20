GTA Online introduces the Obey I-Wagen and offers bonuses for completing The South Central Leak Finale

A host of new updates have arrived in GTA Online this week, including the Obey I-Wagen, an all-electric SUV that can now be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Beyond that, players can also earn double the usual GTA$ and RP by completing The South Central Leak Finale.

Elsewhere, double GTA$ and RP are also available on Hard Target, a game mode where two teams each look to kill the other’s marked Target while trying to protect their own. But that’s not all the bonuses on offer this week. Players looking for even more cash and RP can earn triple the usual rate on all Simeon Contact Missions.

For those who prefer the vehicular side of GTA Online, this week’s prize ride is the Karin Calico GTF. To add one to their garage, players will need to win a Pursuit Series race for five consecutive days. Meanwhile, on the test track, they can take the Karin Previon, Emperor Vectre, and Pfister Comet S2 for a spin.

Finally, in The Diamond Casino & Resort, the Lucky Wheel’s can provide GTA$, RP, clothing, snacks, and other items. The top prize is the Declasse Drift Tampa. Every player can enjoy a free spin until January 26.