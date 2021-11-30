Massive GTA Trilogy update fixes over 100 bugs in The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has not been well received. After abundant technical issues and even an accidental inclusion of the infamous Hot Coffee files, Rockstar promised it would improve the overall performance of the trilogy. Now, a November 30 title update is bringing three games’ worth of bug fixes — more than 100 in total — to the collection on PC and consoles.

As detailed in the patch notes, there are stability improvements, corrected misspellings, and a new cinematic camera option on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Rain would also randomly appear indoors during cutscenes, but that’s been fixed as well. This rain was particularly problematic in GTA III, which also received a number of fixes for specific cutscenes and in-game locations. Vice City got similar bug squashes, along with fixes to some of its particle effects, misbehaving flamethrower, and corrupt textures. San Andreas received the most bug fixes, including the strange first-person bike camera issue and CJ’s misbehaving body during cutscenes.

The Xbox One version specifically had an achievement issue fixed, while the PC version received several changes to the way it handles ultrawide monitors, graphics, and the mouse. The Nintendo Switch was not mentioned by name in the notes, but the update is available on that platform too.

Notably, there is no mention of the potential GTA 6 tease in the patch notes — a suspicious photo in San Andreas that doesn’t appear to correlate to any actual location in the game. If it’s not meant to be there and was indeed removed, then Rockstar took it away unannounced.