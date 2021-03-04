Guilty Gear Strive delayed two months after open beta feedback

Over a week after ArcSystemWorks revealed and ended the open beta for their upcoming fighter Guilty Gear Strive, the studio made a surprise announcement. According to a recent status update on Twitter, they will be delaying Guilty Gear Strive from its initial launch on April 9 to June 11.

The official statement starts, “Since we have received valuable feedback after the recent Open Beta Test, we would like to make the most of this opportunity to provide the best game possible.” ArcSystemWorks further added that the extra time will be used to polish up the online lobbies and improve the server’s stability, which are great signs considering how many players remarked on their displeasure with both.

In fact, during our own time with the beta, those were the two noticeable faults to an otherwise excellent experience.

Guilty Gear Strive will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game is also set to release for arcades sometime in the spring. I-NO the red witch was the final character revealed for the launch roster.