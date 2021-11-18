Halo Infinite Battle Pass changing based on community feedback

The surprise drop of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer component this week has been met with equal amounts of praise and criticism. People love its core gameplay and modes such as Big Team Battle, but they’re less enthusiastic about its slow Battle Pass progression. Luckily for those fans, 343 Industries is working on implementing several changes to the progression system based on the community’s feedback.

343 Community Manager John Junyszek posted a Twitter thread discussing the alterations the team is going to implement later this week. To begin with, there will now be a “Play 1 Game” challenge that nets you progression for completing matches. Additionally, some existing weekly challenges are going to be tweaked to make them more attainable while others are being removed entirely for faster progression. Double XP boost times are also being doubled from 30 minutes to one hour.

As a result of these changes, 343 industries will need to reset players’ progress toward challenges, including weekly challenges. As a consolation for the reset, the Sigil Mark VII Visor ultimate reward is being handed to any players logging in between November 23 and November 30. According to Junyszek, the team will be closely monitoring these changes to ensure people are happy. He also ends the thread by stating that “this is only our first step – we are committed to continue evolving these systems but it will take time.”