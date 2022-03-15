Halo Infinite dataminers find an upcoming battle royale mode

Halo Infinite’s co-op mode may be delayed, but developer 343 Industries still has big plans for the award-winning shooter. Patches and mid-season updates are one thing, but it looks like a whole new game mode is in the works.

Renowned Halo fan account @HaloHubGG posted an intriguing datamine on Twitter, sharing a screenshot that’s apparently been passed around to a few different people. “It looks like a successor to Halo 5’s Warzone with battle royale-like characteristics,” says HaloHub. The rule set includes “containment zones,” which do sound an awful lot like the always-shrinking ring of a battle royale. Just remember that nothing like that has been officially announced at this time. That said, it could very well be the new mode that developer Certain Affinity is rumored to be working on.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about potential Halo Infinite content ahead of time. Leaked Forge footage from February showed custom biomes for the game’s existing maps. We know that Infinite will have a Forge mode, but it’s yet to get a street date.

If anything, all of these rumors and reports just reinforce that 343 is looking to add a lot more to its game. With over 20 million players now, Halo Infinite is full of Spartans to keep happy.