Leaked Halo Infinite Forge footage shows custom biomes for existing maps

Halo Infinite’s Forge mode is planned to release with the game’s third season, but we’ve already gotten a sneak peak, it seems. The newest iteration of the custom map maker looks like it has some clever mechanics for players to mess around with.

Leaked footage from YouTuber FootedGhost (compiled from Halo Infinite leaks account @leaks_infinite) shows off custom biomes for the game’s existing maps, letting you turn on a snowfall or turn off the sunlight for a nighttime vibe. The two maps featured in the footage are Fragmentation and Bazaar, both of which are completely transformed by those single changes.

Along with biome control, Infinite’s Forge mode may also include a scripting system. Leaked screenshots show a node system, allowing creators to program if/then statements into the way maps and vehicles behave. Couple this with the existing Forge options from past Halo games, and you’re sure to get some impressive creations in Infinite.

For all that developer 343 Industries is adding to the game, sometimes things have to be removed too. The controversial geofiltering setting was taken away, for instance, as it was suspected of being used to cheat. Meanwhile, Behemoth Capture the Flag has been pulled for the time being, due to map layout and spawning problems.