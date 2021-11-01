Halo Infinite might be getting an Early Access bundle

Following a year-long delay, eager fans might be able to get their hands on Halo Infinite sooner than expected. A Twitter user by the name of ALumia_Italia has posted a screenshot of a listing for an Early Access Digital Bundle on the Microsoft website. ALumia wasn’t the only online user to post their findings. Twitter user halodotapi also posted a screenshot of the Halo Infinite Early Access Digital Bundle from a different page on the Microsoft site.

Neither listings show a release date, pricing, or even a featured image, meaning we can only speculate as to when it might launch. We couldn’t find the bundle when we tried searching ourselves, but it could have been removed in the time since the original tweets. If the screenshots are genuine, then either someone at Microsoft mistakenly posted the bundle early or placed it on the wrong game page.

Halo Infinite… Early Access Digital Bundle ⏰ pic.twitter.com/1jfy3QDwEn — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) November 1, 2021

Early Access bundles are nothing new. Many titles including the upcoming Forza Horizon 5 and Battlefield 2042 include more expensive digital editions with several days of early access. The official Halo Infinite release date is set for December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As with every other first party game, it will launch day and date with Xbox Game Pass.