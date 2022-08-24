Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition unboxing reveals a floating wand, will cost you $300

Hogwarts Legacy aims to give Harry Potter fans the chance to live out a fantasy by attending the legendary wizarding school with a custom character. Players will be able to get a taste of the magic in real life too, thanks to a fancy Collector’s Edition with a special wand and book. It’ll cost you a pretty penny though.

The Collector’s Edition unboxing video from developer Avalanche Software gives us a look at what’s inside the expensive package. Community manager Chandler Wood shows off each item: a steelbook case with the game inside, an in-game Dark Arts pack, and a “life-size floating wand with book base,” all packed into a collectible box. That wand is the highlight here. As Wood demonstrates, it uses magnets to appear like it’s levitating. It’s a neat effect, but it doesn’t come cheap.

The Collector’s Edition is priced at $289.99 USD / £269.99 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One; it’s a slightly higher $299.99 USD / £279.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The highest tier of a game release is always costly, but that’s quite a number. There are several other preorder options for those looking to spend less. The standard game is $59.99 USD / £54.99 on PC, last-gen consoles, and Switch; $69.99 USD / £59.99 on current-gen. The Digital Deluxe Edition is $69.99 USD / £59.99 on PC and Switch, $69.99 USD / £69.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and $79.99 USD / £74.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The Collector’s Edition includes all the Digital Deluxe bonus content as well.

There are still a few months to go before Hogwarts Legacy’s release date. It’ll be available on all the aforementioned platforms on February 10, 2023. We recently learned that the Switch version will be a proper release and not a cloud version as originally suspected. Despite all the different platforms it’s coming to, Hogwarts Legacy will not include multiplayer.