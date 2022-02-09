Horizon Forbidden West skins coming to Sackboy: A Big Adventure on launch day

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is one of the best multiplayer games for PlayStation 5, and co-op players have plenty of options for dressing up their characters. First we got The Last of Us Part 2 costumes of Ellie and Abby, and now we’re getting a duo from Horizon Forbidden West.

As revealed by PlayStation on Twitter, Aloy and her pal Sylens are the next pair of costumes headed to Sackboy. They’ll be added to the platforming game on Horizon Forbidden West’s release date: February 18. PlayStation mascot costumes have been free additions to Sackboy so far. No price was named in the announcement tweet, so there’s good reason to believe Aloy and Sylens will continue the trend.

Vex's minions won’t be able to hide when Sackboy gets on their trail wearing his all-new Aloy and Sylens Costumes, available for Sackboy A Big Adventure on February 18 🏹 pic.twitter.com/JPfrPSZ1xY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 9, 2022

Sackboy isn’t the only PlayStation game to celebrate Horizon’s upcoming release. The latest Ghost of Tsushima patch adds a Forbidden Shrine to the Iki Island location. Completing the puzzle at that shrine will unlock a Forbidden West-inspired costume for Tsushima’s hero Jin, complete with a bow that looks just like Aloy’s.

The Horizon sequel is coming soon, and both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners can start preloading on February 11. Developer Guerrilla Games has been touting both versions of the game, and new footage shows that Forbidden West looks just as good on a standard PS4 as it does on a PS4 Pro. Whether you own the latest Sony console or not, Guerrilla wants you to have a good (and good looking) time.