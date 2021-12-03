Horizon: Zero Dawn’s Aloy joins Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout enjoyed a healthy level of success when it released August of last year on PlayStation 4 and PC. Launching day one on PlayStation Plus undoubtedly had an impact on its word of mouth, leading to a steady community with plenty of wacky collaborations over a year later. Some time soon, a new PlayStation mascot will be joining that roster.

Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The official Fall Guys Twitter page posted an image of Aloy in a forest environment running from a mechanized rhino, which appears to be loosely based on the game’s behemoth enemy type. The creature’s design is much more cutesy, adding tiny ears and a rounded snout for a closer resemblance to the real life creature the behemoth is based on. A release date for Aloy has not yet been revealed.

Aloy is coming to Fall Guys!



Get ready to avoid mechanical menaces, collect blaze canisters, and win unique rewards in Aloy's Blaze Canister Mayhem! pic.twitter.com/RW2g6qDKRY — Sea of Beans (@FallGuysGame) December 3, 2021

Aloy joins other PlayStation mascots like Sackboy in addition to now platform agnostic characters such as AiAi from the Super Monkey Ball franchise. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout recently began its sixth season, adding five new rounds to the obstacle course-driven madness along with the usual cosmetic rewards. Fall Guys is currently on PlayStation 4 and PC with Nintendo Switch and Xbox ports planned for next year.