Hunt: Showdown update 1.7.2 adds four new weapons, new custom ammo

Hunt: Showdown will add a number of new systems and a hefty amount of content in its upcoming update 1.7.2. At the top of the list are four new guns: Scottfield Spitfire, Scottfire Precision, Scottfield Swift, and Berthier MLE 1892 Deadeye. The Winfield line of rifles will also receive a new custom ammo option — Full Metal Jacket — which functions like the FMJ ammo on other weapons, increasing the rifle’s effective range and penetration at the cost of reduced projectile speed and ammo availability.

The new Scottfield variants mirror the Nagant family of weapons, in the sense that the Spitfire is similar to the Nagant Officer, and the Precision is similar to the Nagant Precision. Players who already use Nagants should feel right at home with the new Scottfield guns. For its part, the Swift is a baseline Scottfield that performs a full six-round reload in the time it takes the base variant to reload a single round. However, using this quick reload wastes all unfired rounds, and the Bulletgrubber talent does not prevent this loss. Finally, the Berthier Deadeye is just a Berthier carbine with a Deadeye scope.

Update 1.7.2. will also see a number of contentious Hunt: Showdown items receive serious balance tweaks. The Hunting Bow will have its baseline damage and effectiveness against certain AI buffed, all explosive weapons will deal higher friendly fire damage, and the Poison and Alert Traps have been redesigned to be significantly more effective.