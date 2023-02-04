Infected fever continues to rise as popular Infection mode returns to Call of Duty on February 15

The new year is shaping up to be a good time for the popularity of infected people in media. All joking aside, fans of Call of Duty have long desired for the return of this popular game type, and it looks as if they are finally getting their wish. Activision has confirmed the return of the Infection mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to be set for February 15 with the launch of Season 2 of the game.

We agree. See you Feb 15. https://t.co/ARxuqea7Dd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 3, 2023

The Infection game mode rose to popularity amongst fans for being a unique take on deathmatch. Instead of players unloading on everything in their path, the match places a bunch of them together on a map with a single person starting out as the infected one.

The goal is simple. The infected player must shoot and kill anyone they see. Downing another player will make them join the fight again as a fellow infected. The match becomes increasingly tense over the duration as more and more players succumb to the infection and those remaining run out of strength in numbers.

Season One of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 stumbled a bit to find its footing. Players have begged for more game modes, and Activision is finally granting their wishes. The Resurgence mode is also seeing a rebirth in Season Two. Furthermore, players can look forward to five new weapons and custom perks being added to the battle royale mode.

Fans on Twitter are celebrating the return of Infection. Some are even asking for more, including suggesting a collaboration with The Last of Us to celebrate the increase in the genre’s popularity recently.