Devolver Digital announced on Wednesday that indie deck-builder Inscryption has sold over 1 million copies since the game launched exclusively on PC in October 2021. This is the latest sales milestone for the indie title, which previously hit 100,000 copies sold only three days after its release, and then shipped 250,000 total units only nine days after launch.

The publisher congratulated the game’s developer, Daniel Mullins, on the sales milestone via a tweet, which featured the Stoat, a prominent card in Inscryption. In the video, the Stoat humorously stated that selling 1 million copies was a “total […] misplay,” and that folks should’ve stopped purchasing once the game surpassed 100,000 copies sold.

The stoat wants you to know that Inscryption has crossed one million copies sold.



Thanks to all of you, the brave squirrels, and the brilliant @DMullinsGames! pic.twitter.com/gC8TQi2Ol6 — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) January 5, 2022

Inscryption tasks you with defeating a demonic entity in a dynamic, deadly card game to escape a mysterious cabin. The game was received favorably upon release by critics and fans alike, with many praising its story and deck-building gameplay.

In December, creator Daniel Mullins announced a free mini-expansion titled Kaycee’s Mod that turns the game into an endless, deck-building roguelike. That same month, Mullins also stated that there are plans to bring Inscryption, which is currently exclusive to PC, to other platforms.

