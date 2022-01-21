IO Interactive promises fixes are coming for Hitman 3 PC VR, Elusive Target Arcade, and Xbox crashes

Hitman 3 Year Two launched yesterday across all platforms, marking the start of the game’s second year of support and new content from developer IO Interactive. However, it was a rocky launch with bugs and performance issues picked up by many players.

IO Interactive has explained today that it’s aware of the issues affecting Hitman 3 that players have found since yesterday’s update. It listed the most egregious in a post on Twitter and has promised that it’s working on a fix that will launch as soon as possible.

A performance hotfix is already available for Steam and the Epic Game Store that should improve the experience of Hitman 3 on VR headsets. Windows PC users that grabbed the game on Game Pass will have to wait a little bit longer since there’s no release date for their fix yet.

We've started to roll out a PC VR performance hotfix on Steam and Epic. We're preparing the same patch for Windows PC (Game Pass), but don't have a solid ETA yet.



More updates to come. https://t.co/5xHNEk6jYa — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 21, 2022

At the time of writing, there’s still an issue in Hitman Trilogy that causes PC players to crash to desktops. Across all platforms, though, Elusive Target Arcade seems to be thoroughly broken. This is the first new game mode for Hitman 3 Year Two, and it’s proving to be quite frustrating for fans.

Elusive Target Arcade is a unique game mode that locks players out of a mission for 12 hours if they fail it. However, the game seems to randomly decide when a player has failed a mission, sometimes in the middle of those missions. Some reports suggest the bug also affects Escalations, though we haven’t been able to confirm this.