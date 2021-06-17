It Takes Two reaches two million copies sold milestone, according to studio

Back in April Hazelight Studios revealed on its official Twitter that co-op platformer It Takes Two reached the one million sold milestone, a mere month after launch. And now the title, two months later, hit the impressive achievement of two million copies sold in total.

The tweet goes on to thank fans for their passionate support and love for the game. And it’s quite the feat that It Takes Two has managed to reach and impress such a wide audience, considering that it’s a completely co-op based game and it delves into the heavy topic of divorce. But even our own review shows how well the studio pulled off both aspects, as Gamepur editor Chris Compendio gave it a nine out of ten and states that it’s “perfect for anyone looking for a pure co-op experience, and depending on who you choose to play with, it could even provide insight or strengthen your own relationship.”

#ItTakesTwo has sold Two Million copies!!



We’re simply amazed by the PASSION you wonderful people have shown our game and we couldn’t be happier seeing so many fans of co-op out there ❤️ — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) June 17, 2021

In a previous interview with game director Josef Fares, he discusses the mostly positive critical reception to the game and states that Hazelight’s next project will be even better. “It’s gonna be so crazy. That’s how sure I am, like the concept, what’s gonna happen, and people will be blown away.”

