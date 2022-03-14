Kirby is getting a 30th anniversary concert this August, will stream around the world for free

Kirby has been going on adventures for three decades now. His games have always had catchy tunes, playing in the background while you battle a boss like Whispy Woods or celebrate a victory at the end of a level. It only makes sense that this music would get the spotlight for the 30th anniversary.

The Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest will be held on Thursday, August 11. As detailed in the cutesy announcement video, the in-person concert will take place at Tokyo Garden Theater, but it will be livestreamed for everyone online. The livestream will be free to watch on the official Kirby YouTube channel, and it kicks off at 6 PM JST. That’s quite early for some parts of the world — 5 AM ET and only 10 AM GMT, in fact. Fortunately, “an archive of the live stream will also be available for a limited time,” according to the event website.

We’ll have to see if the concert includes any tunes from Kirby and the Forgotten Land. That’s the next game in the series, and it’s coming very soon — its release date is March 25 on Nintendo Switch. An eShop demo is available now for those who want to try the game and its new Mouthful Mode mechanic. Your progress from the demo will not carry over into the full release, but finishing it will earn you some special in-game bonuses when it arrives.