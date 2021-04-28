Latest Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix patches out even more bugs

At this point, it shouldn’t be surprising to hear that another hotfix is out for Cyberpunk 2077. Following the release of the game’s 1.2 patch, which focused on fixing hundreds of bugs and improving the game’s stability, we got a smaller 1.21 hotfix, which did the same on a smaller scale. Now, hotfix 1.22 has arrived for the game, and it does much of the same. More bugs are squashed and stability is marginally improved once again.

As with previous patches, hotfix 1.22 takes out some bugs players may encounter in quests. These were mostly soft locking bugs, issues that would halt progression in a side quest. Some visual fixes were also implemented, including a fix to glitches in Johnny Silverhand’s appearance after players buy the Nomad car from Lana. This patch also fixed a ton of clipping that players would see in NPC’s clothes.

As for stability improvements, this patch should make Cyberpunk 2077 run just a bit better regardless of what platform you’re playing on. Across all platforms, memory management has, once again, been improved. GPUs will also render skin and cloth with a bit more ease now. On consoles, the Xbox One has gotten some extra GPU and memory optimizations. Meanwhile, the PS5 has just received some memory management improvements.