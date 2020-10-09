Marvel’s Avengers details incoming content as the team is “confident” players will return

Marvel’s Avengers is off to a troubled start as many players have abandoned the game after completing the inspired story campaign.

Crystal Dynamics has addressed the problem in a statement issued to Kotaku, sharing that more content is on the way, and the development team has faith that users will return to populate the game as soon as that happens.

We defined Marvel’s Avengers as “a contradiction. This genre is usually for games that are versatile and ever-evolving, while this IP is populated with characters and properties that are fixed and inflexible.”

Creative director Scot Amos has shared that the following content is coming to the game shortly:

a totally new War Zone mission type called Tachyon Rifts

a new Outpost that’s a jumping off point for new story missions in the future

AIM’s Cloning Lab, which requires a coordinated high-level group of four players to beat with new top-end loot rewards

The contents will be coming “in the weeks ahead” and will be released alongside tuning and bug fixing “to enhance the overall experience,” which the game has been limited to thus far.

Amos also reminded fans that “two new Heroes [are] coming in the near future: Kate Bishop in Operation: Taking AIM, and after that the double-feature Operation starring Clint Barton… this is the “two Hawkeyes” we mentioned in the last War Table.”

“Loot distribution and quality of life features everyone is clamoring for” also are topics that the development team is looking into and will improve in the future.

The concurrent players on Marvel’s Avengers on Steam have dramatically decreased after launch, with less than 1,000 players active at the same time on an average.

“We are confident that we’ll see PC players (as well as those on Xbox One and PlayStation 4) return to the game as we add exciting new late-game content and demonstrate that we continue to be focused on improving the game,” said Amos on the matter.

Crystal Dynamics has promised to share more details through a blog post next week, which should deliver on the promises made in the latest statement.