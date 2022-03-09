Mary Jane Watson is seemingly the latest Marvel character coming to Fortnite

Mary Jane Watson, the charismatic partner to Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, is more or less confirmed to be the next Marvel character making their way to the island in Fortnite. The skin was revealed after Twitter user @FNBRintel found the skin back on March 4 following the latest major update of the game. This comes after a rumor back in December that MJ was going to be an NPC during this current season.

The skin shows Mary Jane rocking her iconic red hair along with red pants, a brown jacket, and a black shirt with a heart of Spider-Man’s face across the chest. This isn’t a particularly surprising addition as there has been a lot of Spider-Man love during this Season of Fortnite. There are six skins apart of the battle pass and several new Spidey skins in the shop, including Tom Holland’s rendition of the web-slinger in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Zendaya’s Michelle Jones and Spider-Man’s arch-nemesis, the Green Goblin.

There are currently no details on when the Mary Jane skin will hit the Fortnite shop or how many v-bucks you will need to shell out to add her to your roster. That being said, the current season ends on March 19, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the skin shows up sometime before that.