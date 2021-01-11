Mass Effect: Legendary Edition eying March release, per Indonesian retailer

After being revealed on N7 day with a Spring 2021 release window, it looks like developer BioWare’s Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which will contain remasters of the first three games in the series, may be set to drop in mid-March. However, the news doesn’t come from its developer, but rather a promotional video from Indonesian retailer GSShop.

In a post on its Twitter account, the shopping outlet claims that the remastered trilogy will come out on March 21, 2021, with its customers now able to pre-order it. Furthermore, the game is now available for purchase on Singapore’s Shopitree, which also lists the game with the same March release date. Of course, none of this is confirmed by BioWare, at least not yet.

Although its gameplay hasn’t been shown off yet, BioWare last updated fans that the collection will feature upgraded textures and character models, in addition to holding each game’s previously-released DLC packs.

Despite the bolstered graphics, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is slated to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will be backward compatible (or rather, forward-compatible?) for next-gen consoles and playable in 4K Ultra HD.