Someone added The Office’s Michael Scott to Mass Effect, and it’s oddly perfect

Although it has been close to a decade since The Office aired on NBC, it continues to be a highly quoted and rewatched series by many fans. One of the main characters from the series, Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, is a good-hearted boss with multiple awkward and quirky traits. He remains a beloved and quotable character from the show. An expert editor went out of their way to remove the main character of the Mass Effect series, Sheperd, and placed Michael in their stead, and his many reactions are strangely splendid for this mash-up.

The video was created by eli_handle_b, a YouTube video creator who has edited multiple characters into several video games. They’ve added Ace Ventura to The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, Shrek to Fallout 4, Home Alone‘s Kevin McCallister to Resident Evil Village, and several others.

The video highlights multiple scenes from the Mass Effect series with Michael’s hilarious reactions, from the Normandy being destroyed, Shepard’s interview on the Citadel, and daily life on the Normandy. The video also highlights several times Michael from The Office was highly inappropriate with other employees. These are reflected in the Mass Effect series, depending on the routes players take with their characters.

This is nearly a year after eli_handle_b created a similar video featuring Mike Myers’ Austin Powers if he had been in the Mass Effect series. The Austin Powers video came closer to when the Mass Effect Legendary Edition came out in 2021; a remaster of the original game trilogy from developers BioWare. It was widely praised as one of the better ways to play through the series once again and for others to experience this remarkable series for the first time.

Following the successful release of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next entry in this series. So far, BioWare has only teased about what’s to come, and it looks like the next Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is likely their biggest priority.