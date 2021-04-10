The launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition is getting closer and closer. According to the game’s director, the game has now officially gone gold about a month before its release date.

Project Director, Mac Walters, shared on his Twitter account that it has been quite a journey developing the iconic trilogy and that the remastered collection has gone gold.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has gone GOLD! It's been quite a journey – time to celebrate briefly. Maybe even dance a little… if that's you're thing. #MassEffect #Legendary pic.twitter.com/cvDmGjFrSi — Mac Walters (@macwalterslives) April 9, 2021

For those who might be unfamiliar, when a project goes gold, it means that the developers have finished creating the product that will be shipped on physical disks. Back in the day when consoles were not able to access the internet, the version that went gold would be the absolute final version customers would receive. Unless a new version was printed, any bugs present would stay present.

In today’s world, going gold is practically meaningless since developers can always push out future updates to fix bugs as well as add in more content. However, developers still use the term to state that they have “hit the finish line” in getting the game on store shelves for its release date.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is set to release on May 14 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. While the initial release has been made for last-gen hardware, the game can still be played on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility.