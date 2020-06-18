Minecraft Dungeons version 1.2.0.0 patch notes

Mojang has delivered a brand new update for Minecraft Dungeons to polish the game on all the platforms. The changelog below details the fixes that have been applied on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and work on all of them.

However, some of those fixes are tailored explicitly for Nintendo Switch and are related to the way Joy-Cons work and to the handheld mode while in Airplane Mode.

Nintendo Switch Fixes:

Fixed the game becoming unresponsive when Airplane Mode has been turned on while waiting for the code to link a Microsoft Account

Fixed the quick unequip button being incorrect on single Joy-Con, as well as category shifting buttons being wrong after changing between single and dual Joy-Cons while in the inventory

Fixed incorrect button prompts on the user interface when using a single Joy-Con in local co-op

Fixed the game freezing when pressing the Back button on the code screen while linking a Microsoft Account

Changes on all platforms are generally targetting known bugs that lead gameplay features not to work or even crashes, both in the single-player and multiplayer components.

Fixes for All Platforms:

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay

Fixed a crash that could occur when starting a game session

Fixed a crash that could occur when using fishing rods

Fixed several crashes related to picking up food items

Fixed a crash that could occur when moving away from enchanted mobs

Fixed a crash that could occur when joining a game

Fixed players crashing if the host transitioned to Camp while when players were almost finished loading

Fixed infinite loading screen issue when transitioning between levels while players are loading in online co-op

Adjusted the look of the Hero Cape (MCD-1813)

Added version number to the Settings screen

Fixed spawning and sometimes dying under the world when a mission is completed (MCD-70)

Fixed a slope in Pumpkin Pastures that could kill players just by walking into it (MCD-62)

It’s no longer possible to leave Creepy Crypt without picking up the tome (MCD-1356)

Fixed the settings menu not able to be opened more than once from the main menu

Fixed the Surprise Gift enchantment not dropping any items

Fixed players getting stuck in railing on Highblock Halls when entering from the well during local co-op

Enchanted mob groups now have a chance of dropping rewards when defeated

While the left gamepad stick is being tilted, pressing the A button now results in attacking a mob instead of picking up an item

Fixed several issues that occurred while Player 3 was joining a game session in local co-op

Fixed merchants not showing up properly in online co-op

Food spawned from enchantments and the tables in Highblock Halls now count towards the “Om Nom Nom” achievement

Fixed “Kill the Zombie” tutorial hint lingering for too long

Fixed several text strings not fitting inside buttons in several languages

Fixed the music for the stats and reward screen not playing after completing a mission

Implemented missing arrow impact sound effects

Fixed items spawned by Food Reserves and Surprise Gifts to not appear for all players in online co-op

Fixed a chance of getting stuck in the air when Ghost Cloak ran out

Fixed players sometimes getting sent back to the main menu when starting or completing mission

Spawn cage audio no longer continues to play after destruction

Fixed chests sometime looping the opening sound effect

Fixed low host FPS disconnecting players during camp/mission transition

Fixed missing textures on the reward screen in several instances

Radiance enchantment effects are now visible to all players in online co-op

Fixed runes not activating properly for clients in multiplayer sessions

As we’ve detailed in our Minecraft Dungeons review, the game is particularly fun with friends, so it’s pivotal that it works just fine in co-op, and this is mainly the reason why the developers are taking care of that aspects with such meaty patches.

One of the flaws of the title is that it’s rather short, and that will be fixed soon when the first DLC releases in a relatively short amount of time.