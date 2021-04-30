MLB The Show 21’s first big update include additional RTTS pitch feature, Stadium Creator search option

Sony’s MLB The Show 21 officially went live on Xbox consoles for the first time in the series’ history on April 20, but it hasn’t been a smooth transition. MLB The Show players have dealt with a multitude of server issues, as well as some missing features, such as the inability to add more than three pitches in Road to the Show. That looks like it will change, as Sony has made big promises in the first major patch coming to The Show 21.

Among some of the changes include miscellaneous gameplay tweaks, an authentication error in March to October, and the ability to install additional pitches to Road to the Show pitches. Per Sony, players will be able to add additional pitches via training in Road to the Show.

In addition, Sony will also be adding new search functions in Stadium Creator. Users will be able to search by online ID, stadium name, and also sort by date and rating.

Here’s a look at what’s coming in the first major patch:

GAMEPLAY FIXES

Fixed a bug where a player would dive tag when it wasn’t necessary

Fixed an issue where left handed pitchers would turn the wrong direction when covering home

Fixed an issue where the catcher would occasionally not attempt to tag a runner stealing home

Fixed an occasional freeze that would happen when the offensive player steals on a bases loaded while swinging on strike 3

Pinch runner substitution will now only prompt user of extra runner on 2nd if they should be replaced

Players that are due up are now visible in the quick menu on offense and defense

Fixed an issue where players would occasionally “freeze” after the defensive users selects a secondary pitch

Fixed an issue where users were not able to pick up the ball after a diving stop

Fixed an issue where catchers would throw after a throw cancel

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a soft lock after a homerun

Fixed a visual bug that would cause player cards getting stuck on the screen for the offensive user

Fixed a bug that would cause a runner to disappear when they were also called to the on-deck circle in Showdown

Fixed a soft lock that would occasionally happen when the defensive player makes a substitution

Fixed an issue that would cause hitter tendencies to not display in player cards in game

There are no tuning changes to gameplay in this update.

BALLPLAYER

Increased the progression rate of Ballplayer fundamentals

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause created players to change appearance when the edit player screen was accessed

Fixed a visual bug with the Ballplayers attribute bar that would allow it to go over 99 even though base attributes don’t impact the Ballplayer past 99. (Equipment still works as intended and it will apply the corresponding attributes to the Player Card once loaded into the game and your Ballplayer is on the field)

Fixed an issue where a Ballplayer would disappear in the Loadout screen

Fixed an issue where a player’s Throw and Bat hand were displaying incorrectly in the loading screen

Fixed an issue where Silver Slugger Archetype Items would not populate in the players inventory until the game was restarted

Fixed an issue in Diamond Dynasty where the Ballplayer would incorrectly show as a catcher

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Players can now see which Loadout was last active when in game

Players will now correctly swap to the correct loadout when advancing to the next game

Fixed an issue where Pitchers would stop pitching

Players will now be able to add additional pitches to your Ballplayer through training sessions in RTTS

Fixed a crash that would happen occasionally when entering the Road to the Show menus online

Fixed a bug where stats would not track within RTTS if the user plays an Online DD game prior

Fixed an occasional issue where the players would lose control after a defelection

Fixed an issue where the CPU would defensively sub the player after one pitch

Archetype Item Programs should now track accurately in RTTS

In game attributes should now change as intended when a non-activated Loadout is selected

The game will now send players to Ballplayer customization so you can customize your character before beginning RTTS

Fixed an issue with Archetype Item progression and simulating to the end of a game

Fixed a loadout tracking issue when having multiple loadouts to pick from

Fixed an issue with Archetype Item progression and simulating to the end of a game

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Fixed a bug that would allow two versions of the same player in a squad

The full batting order will now display in view while making pre-game selections

MARCH TO OCTOBER

Fixed an issue where March to October save file authentication would fail if an online connection was lost prior to restarting the console

HOME RUN DERBY

When offline, the fast forward prompt no longer stays on screen after a presentation completes

Fixed to a soft lock that could happen when a user was using Pure Analogue hitting when online

STADIUMS

PNC Park – Fixed an issue where the camera falls under the stadium when replaying 450+ ft homeruns at

PNC Park – Various texture and environment fixes

Forbes Field – Fixed an issue that would cause a random player from the batting team to occasionally go frolicking through the field at the start of an inning

Globe Life Field – Various texture and lighting fixes

Chase Field – Fixed a bug that would cause Chase Field to have open roof lighting when the roof was actually closed (XBOX only)

Busch Stadium – Fixed an issue where the right field scoreboard would show incorrect data in replay mode

Wrigley Field – scoreboard updated to show BB/9 instead of BB/K

Marlins park has been renamed to loanDepot park

Fixed various player animations in the dugouts across all stadiums

CREATED STADIUMS

Added search functions (search by online ID or stadium name) and sort functions (date, name, rating, and downloads) to the Stadium Creator vault

Fixed an issue where the camera would shake when locked on a 450+ homerun in custom stadiums

Fixed an issue where the “jump at the wall” indicator would not appear in certain custom stadium walls

Various fixes made to the environments in Stadium Creator

Adjustments made to the camera behavior in custom stadiums

Fixed an occasional crash when entering a created stadium after being in the vault

Added a greater variety of presentation cameras in created stadiums

Players are now able to cancel out of a selected tutorial when viewing the Stadium Hub

Added an alert to notify players when selecting a template will revert to a blank canvas

FRANCHISE

Fixed a bug in the Achievements screen where both Hall of Fame players had the same stats

Fixed a bug where active rosters and 40-man rosters were not being filled

USER INTERFACE

Increased the speed in which the card rarity is revealed when opening packs

The “Due Up” list is now available from the in-game Quick Menu while on both offense and defense

Various updates and adjustments made to the UI

Fixed an issue where the homerun OSD would stay on the screen

The notification pop up as been moved to prevent it from covering the player’s profile icon and stubs amount

Fixed a bug where the All Star Game score display would showing incorrect pitch types and speeds

Fixed a rare occurrence where the pitching tutorial would appear while the player is batting

Fixed a bug where the fielding tutorial would sometimes appear blank

XBOX

Fixed an issue where System Messages would fail to appear when accepting an invite to join a Custom League when Communications are set to blocked

Added a notification for Xbox players instructing how to disable crossplay in the Profile screen

MISCELLANEOUS

Added Evoshield logo and other equipment images

Fix to a crash that happened in the quick menu in MLB Network

Various updates to descriptions and textures for equipment items

Various crash fixes across the areas of the game

Sounds of the Show will now no longer reset after closing the app

Replays will now last longer

Fixed an issue where players would receive an error message when attempting to download or save rosters from the vault

Various tweaks and adjustments to commentary

Fixed a visual bug where player’s hair would clip through their hats when viewed from a distance

When creating a player, the player’s hands should no longer escape from their wrists and float away while scrolling too quickly through animations

R3 will no longer change the song when in a player card view

Fixed an bug that would cause the controller to vibrate continuously when pausing the game after holding a pitch in the zone

Added exceptions to the profanity filter for names that have corresponding audio files

Sony will begin to implement this patch starting at 7 AM EST on April 30.