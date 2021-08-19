MLB The Show 21 smartphone companion app to launch next week

MLB The Show 21 has already been a groundbreaking game, as it is the first in the series to land on the Xbox family of consoles. Now, Sony is (sort of) expanding MLB The Show to smartphones, as the MLB The Show 21 companion app is set to launch next week. No, you won’t be able to play MLB The Show on your Apple or Android device, but you will be able to check into The Show without being near a console.

SDS officially announced the news earlier today via the MLB The Show Twitter account. MLB The Show users will be able the check the latest MLB The Show 21 news and additions to Diamond Dynasty, check collections, buy and sell cards on the Marketplace, and open up packs. These options were available outside consoles via The Show website, but now, you’ll be able to do this from your phone as well.

Announcing the MLB The Show Companion App.

Get news, buy and sell cards on the market, and buy and open packs from your phone.

Preview starts today exclusively to Scouting Report subscribers, with full public release next week. https://t.co/MqEbciGKLi pic.twitter.com/5AnGbZSNLN — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) August 19, 2021

While the app will launch and be available to all users beginning on August 23, some MLB The Show players can begin accessing the app. Individuals who are signed up to the MLB The Show Scouting Report should receive an invite to access the application prior to the release date. Those who are not subscribed to the Scouting Report will need to wait next week.