Monark demo, a JRPG from former Shin Megami Tensei devs, launches in Japan — save data to carry over

A new JRPG by former Shin Megami Tensei staff launched a new demo today for Japan, giving players a first look into the mysterious title. While the demo is currently only available for Japan, audiences worldwide should get a good grasp of what the game will entail.

Despite the involvement of former Shin Megami Tensei staff, Monark is not an ATLUS game and is instead headed by publisher and developer FURYU Corporation. The game takes place at the Shin Mikado Academy, engulfed in a “madness-inducing Mist.” You must develop an Ego to break a pact set by Pactbearers, and beat the corrupting mist.

Monark will utilize a turn-based combat system, with characters developing “Egos” aligning with the Seven Deadly Sins. Gematsu posted a translation of some of the game’s features you can look forward to:

Wield Your Madness to Your Advantage – Activating your Authority grants you power in exchange for raising your MAD Gauge. When your MAD Gauge reaches max, you enter a state of Madness, causing you to attack enemies and allies alike for several turns before self-destructing. Controlling the madness effectively can help turn the tide in battle.

Fight Back Against the Daemonic Forces – Control up to six characters in a turn-based, free movement battle system. Attack enemies from behind and resonate with surrounding allies to perform combo attacks. Situational awareness and calculated decision-making are the keys to victory.

Explore an Academy Thrown into Disarray – Within the Mist are phone calls that connect you to the Otherworld. You must explore every inch of the Mist to resolve the mysterious anomalies plaguing the academy.

Seven Axis Points Map Out Your Desires – Pride, Wrath, Envy, Lust, Greed, Gluttony, Sloth. Your affinity for each will change according to how you answer the diagnostic tests you are given throughout the story. How your Ego develops rests upon your own desires.

Fiends: Reflections of your Ego – Fiends are Daemons that answer only to you. Different types can be unlocked for each of your seven desires. Strengthening your Ego increases the range of cosmetic customization options for your Fiends, as well as how much their equipment can be enhanced.

Any save data for Monark’s demo will carry over to the main game. Monark is set to release in early 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, and Steam.