Monster Hunter Rise rumored to be hitting PlayStation and Game Pass, may be a Game Awards reveal

Monster Hunter Rise has proven to be a great package on Nintendo Switch and PC, and it looks like players on other platforms may be able to get in on hunt soon too. The more the merrier when it comes to hunting down the likes of Rathalos and Chameleos.

The report comes from Insider Gaming, which claims that Monster Hunter Rise is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One early next year. Very early, in fact — it’s reportedly releasing on January 20, 2023. More platforms are always nice when it comes to game releases, but subscription services are even better. Insider Gaming also reports that Rise will make its way to Game Pass on Xbox and PC on that Friday. In all cases, it will be support 4K resolution and 60 fps, with 3D audio also being available on PlayStation 5.

This is just a report, so we’ll have to wait for official word from Capcom before we get too excited. That said, there’s a perfect opportunity to announce the new ports next week. The Game Awards 2022 will air on December 8 at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT. The gaming world will have its eyes on the show all night, so it could be an ideal time for Capcom to officially announce the new platforms.

As it stands, Monster Hunter Rise has received a bunch of content updates since its initial launch in March 2021. The most recent update was just a few weeks ago, in fact, adding quality-of-life improvements and increased level caps. Of course, this year also saw the release of the Sunbreak expansion. It’s not clear if the reported new versions of the game would include that DLC as part of their packaging.

In any case, Monster Hunter fans have more to look forward to. A new mobile Monster Hunter game was announced in early November, and it’s going to be a joint venture between Capcom and Tencent subsidiary TiMi.