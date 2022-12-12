MrBeast is coming to Fortnite, and he’s bringing a million dollar prize with him

Mr. Beast joining Fortnite makes so much sense that it’s a wonder it took this long to happen. The prolific YouTuber is coming to the battle royale as the next member of the Icon Series, and he’s hosting a million-dollar competition to celebrate his arrival.

As announced on the Fortnite blog, the MrBeast and MrBeast6000 skins will go on sale in the Fortnite Item Shop starting Wednesday, December 14. Along with those outfits comes an assortment of additional cosmetics, as you’d expect. When the outfits hit the shop, they’ll be joined by the Prize Package back bling, MrBeast Smasher pickaxe, Beast Claw pickaxe, Beast Backdrop wrap, Wrapped and Revved glider, and Beast Blastin’ emote. That back bling is one of the special reactive accessories too. As the match goes on, it fills up with more and more cash.

Speaking of which, there will be an opportunity to win $1 million USD in Fortnite as part of MrBeast’s arrival. Starting December 13 at 9 AM ET / 6 AM ET, the MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge island will go live (code 7990-6907-8565). It’s a score attack, challenging players to “avoid hazards, collect coins, and survive extreme challenges” to build a high score until time runs out. You should start practicing on December 13, because on December 17, the actual competition begins. From noon ET / 9 AM PT through 3 PM ET / noon PT, players can aim for the highest score on the island. The winner gets a whopping million-dollar prize, courtesy of Epic Games and MrBeast. Additionally, the 100,000 players with the highest runner-up scores will win a golden Beast Brella umbrella.

You can also earn the MrBeast Gaming spray and the MrBeast Survival Games loading screen by completing challenges the day the island goes live. They’re tied to the MrBeast island itself, not the primary Fortnite map. That makes sense since Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 just reset the entire island with new hot spots and exotic weapon locations.