Multiplayer could return to Mass Effect Legendary Edition if players embrace the game

The one major disappointment for many players about Mass Effect Legendary Edition was a lack of multiplayer. While it is great to see the three campaigns brought to life with all manner of improvements, Mass Effect 3’s multiplayer mode really was a lot of fun.

A classic horde mode that took place in small arenas, players could team up with friends to put their squad through its paces and try to survive until extraction. Unfortunately, Bioware had to make the choice to drop the multiplayer mode from the Legendary Edition to keep the scale of the project from growing out of control.

In a recent interview with Cnet, project direct Mac Walters hinted that the multiplayer mode is not completely lost to time, and could make a comeback if the stars align. “I would never say no to that, we want to see what kind of reception the Legendary Edition gets and what the demand for the multiplayer is,” Walters said. “And then we’ll ask ourselves if we have the resources and time to bring it up to the quality level we and fans want.”

While it doesn’t mean much, it is at least a glimmer of hope for people out there who, like me, have hundreds of hours in Mass Effect 3’s multiplayer mode and all the fond memories that go with it.