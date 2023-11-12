All Portal Locations and Symbol Codes in CoD: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies Mode is packed with secrets and obscure easter eggs for players to discover. While playing, we stumbled across a form of fast travel, a set of portals with symbols that allow players to teleport to specific sectors.

The portals in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode are called Zero-Point Interdimensional Portals. Using a set of symbols, players can fast travel to different parts of the Zombies Mode open world. This cuts down on the time required to travel, and the dangers players can encounter while traversing the map on foot. However, players will need the right codes to make these portals work properly.

All Zero-Point Interdimensional Portal Locations in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode

In the table below, we’ve listed every Zero-Point Interdimensional Portal location we’ve found in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies Mode. We’ve also included a map reference so players can track where they are in relation to a portal. This is useful if players need to quickly revive a teammate and want to cover a long distance quickly.

*** This section of the guide is in progress and being added to as we discover more portals ***

Portal Location

Zaravan Suburbs Portal

Inside the gym in the men’s locker room.

Ghalia Seaside Portal

Inside the hotel at this location. It’s on the fourth floor in the room at the end. Be warned, there’s an elite sniper in here with an autoturret protecting him.

All Portal Symbol Codes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode

The table below contains the codes for various teleportation locations around the map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode. Players must input the codes into the portals by shooting the symbols. Then, when they interact with the zero-point interdimensional portal, they’ll teleport to their desired location.

*** This section of the guide is in progress and being added to as we discover more symbol codes ***

Symbol Code Teleport Location

Popov Power Symbol Code

Popov Power, inside the power station.

How to Use Zero-Point Interdimensional Portals in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode

Screenshot by Gamepur

To use Zero-Point Interdimensional Portals in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode, players must input the symbol code for the location they want to be teleported to by shooting the symbols in order, then activate the portal. Activating the portal will cost 1,000 Essence, so players must kill a few zombies and complete a few objectives before using one.