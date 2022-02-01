New Destiny 2: The Witch Queen trailer shows off weapon crafting and powerful new exotic weapons and armor

In a brand new trailer released by Bungie, players are finally getting their first look at some of the new exotics we can expect when Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launches. In addition to the revealed exotics, we also got a small glimpse at what weapon crafting will look like, giving players the option to choose specific traits, stats, and masterworks to forge the weapon of their dreams.

From the trailer, it sounds like we will be traveling to Mars to gain the power to craft our own weapons. This confirms that guardians should expect to return to Mars alongside Savathun’s Throne World when The Witch Queen launches, a destination previously added to the Destiny Content Vault. While you will be able to craft many different weapons here, it is also the only place where you will be able to craft the new Glaive weapon type.

The new exotic weapons and armor coming with The Witch Queen expansion are unlike any we have seen before. From a slug launcher that shoots fully automatic missiles to a grenade launcher that shoots explosive Hive worms, players are definitely in for a surprise. We also gained a better look at the Osteo Striga pre-order exotic SMG and its toxic power. Finally, we got a small glimpse of a new Titan, Warlock, and Hunter exotic that are sure to shake up the Crucible sandbox. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen releases February 22nd, 2022, and it is shaping up to be a good one.