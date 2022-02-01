The Witch Queen already has 1 million pre-orders, on track to have the most of any Destiny 2 expansion

The Witch Queen will do a lot for Destiny 2. Artifacts, Masterwork armor, and Orbs of Power are changing. The power cap is rising. Classic weapons are coming back. All of that has fans hyped, and they’re showing it with their wallets — the impending expansion already has over a million pre-orders.

The figure was announced on Twitter, with a thank you to all the Destiny players who’ve put money down. “It’s on track to be the most pre-ordered expansion in Destiny 2 history,” says the tweet. The number of expansions sold will surely be even higher too, since not everyone who wants to play it is pre-ordering ahead of time. Regardless, a lot of folks are clearly eager to send their Guardian to Savathun’s throne world.

Thank you to the more than ONE MILLION Destiny players who have pre-ordered Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.



With your incredible support, it’s on track to be the most pre-ordered expansion in Destiny 2 history.



See you on 2.22.22, Guardians! pic.twitter.com/1fFzAWyV30 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 1, 2022

They can do that soon. The Witch Queen release date is February 22, just three weeks away from now. The Witch Queen raid will drop just a little after that, on March 8. Bungie wants to give you time to reach that new power cap, after all.

Bungie’s been in the news for reasons beyond Destiny too. In a big, somewhat surprising move, Sony announced its intention to acquire Bungie for $3.6 billion. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan says bringing the team under the Sony banner will “considerably accelerate” its multiplatform plans. If you’re a PC or Xbox gamer worried that Destiny will become a PlayStation exclusive, you can relax, as nothing is changing for now.