New Elden Ring overview trailer shows off more of the stunning Lands Between

The anticipation for Elden Ring has driven the internet to the brink of collapse ever since the title was unveiled at E3 2019; the high fantasy, action role-playing game earned the “Most Anticipated Game Award” during The Game Awards 2021 event for the second year in a row. An unrivaled number of people will be calling off work on launch day, and this new overview trailer that just dropped is proof the near unbearable amount of hullabaloo surrounding this game might in fact be worth it.

Elden Ring is looking impressive on a visual level, enough to make some people question if this is a FromSoftware game at all. Since the 2009 release of Demon’s Souls, the Japanese game studio has been sending a lot of people to their digital death. Souls games are notorious for being challenging, and back in January we learned director Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team faced their own grueling boss battle during the final stretch of development: it was imperative Elden Ring meet a certain graphical standard and the Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 exclusive remake set a high bar. Judging by all the pre-release footage, we believe it fair to acknowledge this standard has been met.

The trailer is a nice run-down of what one can expect going into Elden Ring blind, showing off dungeon footage and more of Torrent, the cool Spirit Steed mount that can traverse impervious terrain with ease. In addition, more information on how to approach each respective class on a tactical level is featured here. The impressive amount of character customization is sure to produce a unique experimental build or two.

Miyazaki also admitted the open world approach has made Elden Ring “very close” to being his “ideal” game, and mentioned how the setting will strive to keep the player “interested, exploring, and having fun.” Elden Ring is the fantastical brainchild of both visionary director Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin set for release on February 25.