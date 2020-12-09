New Genshin Impact event “While It’s Warm” coming Dec. 11

Genshin Impact is one of the highest-grossing game in terms of revenue in 2020, and it certainly likes to keep its player base happy. Developer miHoYo recently announced a new event, called While It’s Warm, in which you will be getting rewards for completing different missions.

The objective is pretty simple, with you needing to fulfill timed food delivery orders from Sara at Good Hunter, Smiley Yanxiao at Wangshu Inn, and Chef Mao at Wanmin Restaurant to receive rewards.

Event duration

The event will start on December 11, 2020, at 10 AM UTC and will end on December 18, 2020, at 4 AM UTC.

Eligibility

You need to be on Adventure Rank 20 or above in order to participate in the event.

What is the While It’s Warm event?

Travellers will need to take timed food delivery orders from Sara at Good Hunter, Smiley Yanxiao at Wangshu Inn, and Chef Mao at Wanmin Restaurant via the event menu.

Sara

Smiley Yanxiao

Chef Mao Images via miHoYo

Make sure to deliver the food within the specified time limit without breaking any restriction that may apply depending on the food in question. These may include conditions against gliding, climbing, taking DMG, sprinting, and being affected by elements.

In case you break any of these, it will ruin the food, and you will have to pick a fresh portion and restart the delivery.

Claim BEP from Battle Pass

A total of three delivery orders will be available per day, refreshing at 4 AM UTC daily. Players will get a reward for each fulfilled order, and if you fulfill all three orders in a day, you will get Primogems for free. In addition to this, new event-related BP Missions have also been added to Fading Star, and you can complete them to receive BEP.