New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson named second NBA 2K21 cover athlete

Yesterday, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was unveiled as one of the three cover athletes for NBA 2K21. Today, the second cover was released, and it will feature New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. The standout rookie, who was featured prominently during NBA 2K21‘s trailer at the PlayStation 5 Reveal Event in June, will be on the cover of the game for the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5.

Sports Illustrated, which first broke the news, spoke with Williamson via Zoom to talk about the honor. Williamson told SI, “Realizing that I am going to be on the cover of NBA 2K21 was one of those moments that I am still processing. I dreamed about being on the cover… 2K has always been there with me. Looking at each cover and thinking maybe one day I could possibly be on the cover of one of these and for it to actually happen is a lot to process.”

The final cover, which will be for the Legends edition, will be released to the public tomorrow. Pre-orders for NBA 2K21 will commence on July 2 as well.