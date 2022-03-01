New PC mod adds a pause button to Elden Ring

Elden Ring might be FromSoftware at its beautiful, brilliant best, but it’s still a hard game. Part of that comes from the fact that the Soulsborne series (with the exception of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice) don’t let you pause the game. That’s no longer the case with Elden Ring on PC, thanks to a new mod.

It’s called Pause the Game, and it does exactly what the name says. Available on NexusMods, creator TechieW’s mod allows players to pause Elden Ring by pressing the P key. Note that Easy-Anti Cheat needs to be disabled in order to use this mod, which means you’ll be forced to play Elden Ring in offline mode if you want to do so. To be fair, Elden Ring fans were split on the use of Easy-Anti Cheat to begin with.

The mod scene has always been strong with FromSofware’s PC ports. The very same day as this writing, we witnessed a player use a Ring Fit Adventure controller to beat a boss, Bloodhound Knight Darriwil. FromSoftware isn’t done with the PC version either. That version’s performance has been subpar for many, so an update is in the works to fix mouse sensitivity, Easy-Anti Cheat issues, and more. It will also squash the PlayStation 5 save bug that’s plagued some players.