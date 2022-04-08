Nintendo releases Kirby and the Forgotten Land player icons and Kirby’s Tiny World promo

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a hit for the pink puffball, topping charts two weeks in a row. There’s more Kirby to come — Nintendo has released some additional promo materials for the latest adventure.

First up is a series of Forgotten Land player icons, featuring the likes of Kirby himself, Meta Knight, King Dedede, Clawroline, and, of course, Mouthful Mode. You can see a sampling of the icons in the image at the top of this article, but note that “these are example icons,” according to Nintendo. “The icon elements you can acquire vary in availability.” In other words, they may differ by region or be available at different times. For example, a Kirby burger icon is only available through April 14. In any case, the icon series will be cycling through May 5, so Nintendo Switch Online members can grab them from now until then.

Everyone else can enjoy the new Kirby’s Tiny World video. This is the first of seven read-along stories in Nintendo’s new It’s Kirby Time series. It’s pure promotion for Forgotten Land, but it is ridiculously cute. Plus, a storybook-style Kirby game would be neat.

