All boss fights in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby is no stranger to having fights with a variety of creatures. Whether it is the local penguin ruler of Dream Land or some kind of intergalactic being, he has seen it all. Kirby and the Forgotten Land remind us that while Kirby is a cute and innocent creature, he has no problem going head to head with any threat. Here are all the boss fights you can have in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Below is a full list of every boss fight in Kirby and the Forgotten Land (not including the mini-bosses) and the level that you can find them in.

Main story bosses

Gorimondo – Natural Plains, The Brawl at the Mall

Tropical Woods – Everbay Coast, The Tropical Terror

Clawroline – Wondaria Remains, Danger Under the Big Top

King Dedede – Winter Horns, An Unexpected Beast King

Sillydillo – Originull Wasteland, Collector in the Sleepless Valley

Forgo Dedede – Redgar Forbidden Lands, In the Presence of the King

Leongar – Lab Discovera

Fecto Forgo – Lab Discovera

Fecto Elfilis – Lab Discovera

Post-game bosses

Phantom Gorimondo – Forgo Plains

Phantom Tropical Woods – Forgo Bay

Phantom Clawroline – Forgo Park

Phantom King Dedede – Forgo Horns

Phantom Sillydillo – Forgo Wasteland

Phantom Forgo Dedede – Forgo Zone

Forgo Leon – Forgo Land

Morpho Knight – Forgo Land

Colosseum Bosses