All boss fights in Kirby and the Forgotten Land
There are plenty of bouts.
Kirby is no stranger to having fights with a variety of creatures. Whether it is the local penguin ruler of Dream Land or some kind of intergalactic being, he has seen it all. Kirby and the Forgotten Land remind us that while Kirby is a cute and innocent creature, he has no problem going head to head with any threat. Here are all the boss fights you can have in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
Below is a full list of every boss fight in Kirby and the Forgotten Land (not including the mini-bosses) and the level that you can find them in.
Main story bosses
- Gorimondo – Natural Plains, The Brawl at the Mall
- Tropical Woods – Everbay Coast, The Tropical Terror
- Clawroline – Wondaria Remains, Danger Under the Big Top
- King Dedede – Winter Horns, An Unexpected Beast King
- Sillydillo – Originull Wasteland, Collector in the Sleepless Valley
- Forgo Dedede – Redgar Forbidden Lands, In the Presence of the King
- Leongar – Lab Discovera
- Fecto Forgo – Lab Discovera
- Fecto Elfilis – Lab Discovera
Post-game bosses
- Phantom Gorimondo – Forgo Plains
- Phantom Tropical Woods – Forgo Bay
- Phantom Clawroline – Forgo Park
- Phantom King Dedede – Forgo Horns
- Phantom Sillydillo – Forgo Wasteland
- Phantom Forgo Dedede – Forgo Zone
- Forgo Leon – Forgo Land
- Morpho Knight – Forgo Land
Colosseum Bosses
- Meta Knight – Meta Knight Cup
- Fecto Elfilis – Ultimate Cup
- Phantom Meta Knight – Ultimate Cup Z
- Chaos Elfilis – Ultimate Cup Z