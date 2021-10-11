No cross-play or cross-saves for Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak, says Capcom

Monster Hunter Rise launched on Nintendo Switch earlier this year, and it’s releasing on PC in January. Unfortunately, it seems you’re going to have to choose which version you want to stick with, because cross-saves and cross-play won’t be supported. Same goes for Rise’s future expansion, Sunbreak.

The news comes straight from the Monster Hunter Twitter account: “We’ve heard your requests for cross-save / cross-play for [Monster Hunter Rise] and Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time.” Those looking to move from the Switch to PC are out of luck, and the same goes for those hoping to play with friends across the two versions. No detailed explanation was given for the lack of these features, but Capcom invited “continued feedback and support” from the Monster Hunter crowd.

We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2021

The PC port of Rise is coming first. It’ll release on January 12, with a Steam demo coming on October 13. The Sunbreak expansion isn’t due until next summer, but it’ll bring new locations, returning monsters, and more when it arrives. The Shogun Ceanataur from Monster Hunter Generations was shown in the reveal trailer, along with a new area composed of castle ruins.

Note that Sunbreak is intended for players who’ve reached the endgame of Rise. You’ll need to to complete the 7 Star Hub Quest “Serpent Goddess of Thunder” before you’ll be able to start the expansion, but fortunately there’s plenty of time to do so.