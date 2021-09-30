Monster Hunter Rise is releasing on PC in January, with a demo coming soon to Steam

Monster Hunter Rise was released on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year to much critical and commercial acclaim from fans all over the world. The massively successful entry from the Monster Hunter series has received praise for its classic RPG style of gameplay along with its new features and free updates and post-launch support by Japanese developer Capcom. Now the developer is extending its outreach of Monster Hunter accessibility by announcing its plan to release the lauded game on PC.

Monster Hunter Rise will be available for PC players starting on January 12, 2022. Though this launch date is quite a way out, a free public demo will be available on Steam starting October 13. Once the game is available on PC, fans will not only be able to play Monster Hunter Rise but will also have access to the newest expansion coming to Rise, which is titled Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

This content update was announced during Nintendo’s recent Direct showcase and is slated to come out in the summer of 2022. Not much information has been released about the upcoming expansion, aside from a teaser trailer showcasing a brand new vampire-like dragon monster that fans are giddy to be able to hunt.

Several key features were also announced via the official Monster Hunter Twitter account. These features include 4K resolutions, high-res textures, uncapped framerates, an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio, and mouse and keyboard accessibility, and more.