Overwatch 2 PvP beta coming in April, will let you play as new hero Sojourn

After a dearth of information concerning Overwatch 2, a developer update from game director Aaron Keller has confirmed that fans will finally be able to experience the game themselves through an upcoming beta.

In both an update video and a blog post on the official website, Keller and the team explain that they will be changing their release plans for Overwatch 2. While work is still being done on the PvE gameplay, the aim is to now get the PvP content out and into players’ hands sooner.

As such, a closed PvP beta, which you are free to sign up for, will take place in late April. Its purpose will be to test the various features and systems and provide feedback. This includes the new 5v5 gameplay, four new maps, the new Push mode, and a new playable hero, Sojourn. Unfortunately for console players, the beta will be PC only.

A private alpha test has already begun, but this isn’t available for the public and is limited to Blizzard’s own employees, members of the Overwatch League, and other select groups. The development team promises to share more updates on Overwatch 2’s beta in the weeks leading up to it.

While bits and pieces of Overwatch 2 info have been shared since its announcement in 2019, they have been few and far between. The departure of the previous director, Jeff Kaplan, certainly raised some concerns about its development, and that’s not even getting into the constant controversies involving Activision. The company has garnered a notorious reputation thanks to the sexual harassment lawsuit and is now struggling to maintain employees and hire new ones.