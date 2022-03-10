Overwatch 2 will release in two parts: PvP followed by PvE

Overwatch 2 was already delayed, and in an effort to get the game into players’ hands quicker, developer Blizzard is splitting the sequel in two. This “decoupling,” as the team calls it, means the game’s PvP modes will launch before the PvE content.

Director Aaron Keller appeared in a new developer update video to break the news. “We are shifting our plan for Overwatch 2,” Keller says. “This starts with decoupling the PvP features of the game from the PvE systems so we can bring you PvP sooner.” In other words, Overwatch 2 will be releasing in two parts. Part one, the PvP, will bring “the new 5v5 team format, new heroes, new maps, the new Push Game mode,” and more. Some of those new maps will have water terrain, and we’re getting a water-based hero to go with them.

The team is “committed to more continual updates” according to Keller, so expect to see more information as Overwatch 2 gets closer to launch. Next up is a PvP beta coming in April — here’s how to sign up. You’ll be able to try the new hero Sojourn if you decide to jump in.

There are still some unanswered questions about Overwatch 2, like if it’s going to become an Xbox exclusive with Microsoft set to acquire Activision Blizzard. There is no definitive answer right now; however, there is plenty of time for Overwatch 2 to launch unaffected by the merger, as the deal won’t be complete until mid-2023.