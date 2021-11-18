Players can attempt The Diamond Casino Heist’s Finale in GTA Online this week

Rockstar has announced a host of bonuses for players to enjoy in GTA Online over the next while. Chief among them is the opportunity to steal some valuable gems by completing The Diamond Casino Heist’s Finale. On top of that, players who successfully get away with the ice between now and November 24 will receive a Red “The Diamond” Classic Tee for free by logging onto the game after December 2.

Players will also earn twice the usual GTA$ and RP on Casino Work Missions and Casino Story Missions over the next week. Similarly, entering the Diamond Adversary Series and battling it out in the casino will earn players triple the usual rewards until November 24.

For all the car collectors out there, anyone who players GTA Online will get the Weekend Racer Livery for the Bravado Banshee. Meanwhile, this week’s prize ride is the Vapid Dominator GTT. To add this vehicle to their garage, players will need to earn first place in an LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row.

There are also a few more bonuses for playing specific modes. Members of the LS Car Meet can earn double Car Meet Rep by launching a spring while being rewarded with twice the GTA$ and RP when playing Drop Zone throughout the week.

Finally, anyone who has subjected themselves to playing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy will receive the Liberty City Penitentiary Coveralls if they log into GTA: Online before November 25, with the coveralls arriving within 72 hours of logging in after December 2.