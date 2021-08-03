Players have some strange problems with Halo Infinite

The Halo Infinite beta is now over, but that hasn’t stopped players from talking about it all over Twitter. While you’d expect most of the chatter to focus on the shooting mechanics and how this compares to every previous Halo entry, there seem to be more players who are bothered about the little things like fruit, posters, and the size of the game’s doors.

One user shared an image that’s been doing the rounds the most. It shows a Spartan soldier standing next to a door in Halo Infinite. It’s common knowledge that Spartans tower above even the above average human at between seven and eight feet tall. If that’s true, though, then the doors in this game look like they’ve been built for giants twice that height.

Lol master chief 8 ft my ass, he's a minion in reality 😂 pic.twitter.com/azgYB8PBWl — HYPED (@iamalitayyeb) August 3, 2021

Of course, this is a beta, so nothing should be taken as final. The doors are likely so large because they need to squeeze huge enemies that we haven’t seen from the main game through as well. This type of detail should be less conspicuous in the final release.

The other detail fans have latched onto is how realistically the fruit in Halo Infinite’s beta exploded. In the beta, fruit appears to be made up of simple blocks that disappear in a red splat after a few bullets hit them, while in other modern titles, fruit explodes as individual pieces, each one with its own physics and realistic splatter. Once again, it’s likely that this will be different in the final release. 343 Industries was probably far more concerned about making the moment-to-moment gameplay more enjoyable than standing around shooting fruit. Still, for at least one player, they seem to have hindered the entire experience.

Finally, there’s the questionable posture of Master Chief himself in the following poster.

who put up a poster of john masterchief sporting some terrible posture in this empty hallway though pic.twitter.com/gjBSN7oijD — nat clayton, space mom (@its_natclayton) August 3, 2021

While it looks like Master Chief is meant to look like he’s running and checking for enemies, it just looks like he’s got no neck. However, it has to be said that the developers almost certainly didn’t anticipate that anyone would look at this specific poster in such detail. It’s also little more than set dressing, something to make the world feel fuller and more lived in as you rush through shooting other players.

These issues would be a real problem if they were layered on top of a terrible game. However, the Halo Infinite beta was anything but terrible, providing a satisfying look at how the game will play when it launches later this year. Should these issues still be as obvious at that point, then they can be considered a real problem.