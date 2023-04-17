Players Report Widespread Issues With Battle.net Games After DDoS Attack – CoD, Overwatch, Diablo, and WoW Go Down

Earlier tonight players began reporting problems with their favorite games on Battle.net as services across the network started experiencing issues. Call of Duty, Overwatch 2, Diablo 3, and World of Warcraft all appear to be affected, as players have posted their frustration on social media after being kicked out of the games.

Blizzard support recently advised that the issue was due to a DDoS attack on its servers, which would result in problems across the network for players. Because of this attack, players would experience high latency as well as disconnects until the issue was resolved.

We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 17, 2023

At around 8 PM CT on April 16, players reported being disconnected mid-game with various error messages appearing across all of the Battle.net titles. As well as this, some of those players have not been able to rejoin games as they’ve been put into a long queue with up to 45-minute wait times. This included games within all of Blizzard’s major properties, such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, and World of Warcraft.

User reports indicate Blizzard https://t.co/k7gNREkKQg is having problems since 9:04 PM EDT. https://t.co/X56NUDExHM RT if you're also having problems #blizzarddown — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 17, 2023

Posts have appeared on numerous social media platforms including Reddit and Twitter, with players sharing their issues surrounding the game they’ve been trying to play.

At this point in time, Blizzard has not advised when this DDoS attack will be rectified, but they are investigating the problem. Unfortunately, there is nothing much players can do at this stage, as everything relies on Blizzard resolving this. You can keep an eye on any updates through Blizzard’s support page on Twitter.

Update April 16, 10 PM CT:

Blizzard has reported that the DDoS attack has ended. Players should now be able to access the titles on Battle.net again, and if not, they’ve suggested attempting some troubleshooting tips.