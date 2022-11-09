Pre-historic Salamence unleashed in the latest leaked image for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Leaks keep coming out for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with recent images showing what some of the paradox Pokémon will look like in the game. If you wish to go into the game as blind as possible, we recommend you not read further. One of the Paradox Pokémon is a feral-looking, prehistoric Salamence. Paradoxes are types of Pokémon that are either from the ancient past or come from the far future. Paradox Pokémon are based on pre-existing Pokémon but count as a different species.

Paradox Salamence is more savage-looking than present-day Salamence. Paradox Salamence has sharp claws, a more feathered pair of wings, and a feral face. The Pokémon represents the savagery of the ancient past, possibly pre-dating most fossil Pokémon. Paradoxes have two words codenames rather than having their own species name. For example, prehistoric and future Donphan are named Great Tusk and Iron Treads, respectively, rather than having their own cute little Pokémon name. Paradox Salamence’s official name has yet to be discovered, though one leak claims its title will be Roaring Moon.

Paradox Pokémon that come from the past will be exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, whereas Paradox Pokémon from the future will be exclusive to Pokémon Violet. Great Tusk and Iron Treads will have story importance in both games, as was implied in the last major Pokémon trailer. Tyranitar will have a future Paradox form exclusive to Pokémon Violet that will make it look like Mechagodzilla.

The other leaked images for Scarlet and Violet reveal the evolved forms for all three starter Pokémon (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly), plus the new salt-based Pokémon and Paldean Wooper’s evolved form, Clodsire. Like all leaks and rumors, it is best to take all these leaked images with some skepticism until Nintendo or The Pokémon Company officially announces anything. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to launch on November 18 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. They will be the eighth generation of Pokémon games.