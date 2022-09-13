Resident Evil Village, 2, 3, and 7 are all coming to Nintendo Switch as cloud versions

The Switch is no stranger to making cloud versions of popular games available for Nintendo gamers. The portable console isn’t as powerful as the likes of the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, so streaming cloud versions is sometimes the best route to take — that’s what the Kingdom Hearts series did. Resident Evil is the next franchise to follow in those footsteps.

Announced during the latest Nintendo Direct (and accompanied by a handy graphic on Twitter), Resident Evil Village, 7, 2 Remake, and 3 Remake will all be made available on Friday, October 28, with perfect timing for Halloween weekend. Fortunately, cloud versions of games do not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership play. You do need it for online multiplayer, like in the newly announced GoldenEye 007 Expansion Pass release, and for cloud saves, but simply playing the cloud version of these four Resident Evil games can be done with just an internet connection.

Prepare for the scare – four iconic #ResidentEvil games are coming to #NintendoSwitch as cloud versions, starting with Resident Evil Village Cloud on 28/10. pic.twitter.com/GUxDmuWNeU — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 13, 2022

Resident Evil Village is the latest release of the four, having made its debut in 2021. It introduced the infamous Lady Dimitrescu, one of the best new villains in the series. Village will get a PSVR 2 version at some point in the future, and it’ll see its Shadows of Rose DLC arrive the same day as these Cloud games, on October 28. That stars Rose Winters, daughter of Ethan Winters; Ethan himself is the protagonist of Village, having debuted as the hero of Resident Evil 7 in 2017.

Remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 released in 2019 and 2020, respectively, with 2, in particular, being one of the best survival horror games you can play. Together with Resident Evil 7, they got native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions this year, with free upgrades and save transfers for anyone looking to continue their adventures. Similar upgrades came to the PC version as part of a raytracing update.