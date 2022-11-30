Sonic Frontiers keeps running with upcoming DLC – more playable characters, an extra story, and more

Sonic Frontiers has been out for a few weeks now, and while there’s already been a handful of DLC available for the blue blur’s latest adventure, there’s a lot more around the bend. Sega has announced a slew of additional content coming in in three waves next year.

The official Sonic Twitter account shared the 2023 content roadmap for Frontiers. Update 1 includes a juke box, photo mode, and new challenge modes, all of which are pretty notable. Sonic Frontiers has a ton of unique music tracks, so having the option to listen to them at will is nice. Photo modes are practically must-haves in today’s gaming world. The game already includes many challenges across its various islands, but it’ll be nice to have new ways to revisit them for players who’ve already finished the game.

New modes, new Koco, new…playable characters!? More Sonic Frontiers content coming your way next year! pic.twitter.com/MoZ8Gtj4Ro — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 30, 2022

Update 2 includes another trio of additions: Sonic’s birthday, an “open zone challenge,” and new Koco. This one’s a little more vague, since content for Sonic’s birthday could be just about anything. The same goes for open zone challenges, though the image implies they’ll involve time trials of some kind. There are lots of lost Koco in Sonic Frontiers already, but it sounds like we’ll have more to rescue next year.

Lastly, Update 3 will add Tails, Knuckles, and Amy as playable characters, as well as new story content. You can’t currently play as Sonic’s friends in the game, so that will be a nice addition too. Sage’s appearance in the image also implies that she’ll have more involvement in the continuing story.

All of these updates are coming in 2023, but we don’t have any specific dates yet. The first one sounds like content that could come fairly quickly. Update 2, however, probably isn’t showing up until the summer — Sonic’s canonical birthday is June 23. That implies that new playable characters aren’t going to arrive for a while either.

Thankfully, there’s already extra content you can grab for Sonic Frontiers right now. You can get the iconic SOAP Shoes from Sonic Adventure 2 by signing up for a newsletter, and Monster Hunter DLC that adds Rathalos armor for Sonic is available too.