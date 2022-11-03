Sonic speeds into battle in a new Sonic Frontiers showdown trailer

Sonic Frontiers is only a few days away as of the time of this writing, but Sega isn’t letting up with tantalizing trailers. The latest one is a mix of gameplay and cinematics, and it’s another in a long line of promos that have been getting fans pumped.

The Showdown Trailer, as it’s called, doesn’t reveal any major secrets about the game, though it does confirm the inclusion of Big the Cat and showcase plenty of action-packed moments in the game, both big and small. Most of the trailer is focused on combat, which makes sense considering this is the first mainline Sonic game with a skill tree. Many of these special attacks are shown off as Sonic battles various Guardians — those are the big, Shadow of the Colossus-like bosses that he must fight. The trailer action comes to a head with an epic shot of Super Sonic flying into the fist of the biggest Guardian we’ve seen yet. Perhaps it’s the game’s final boss?

We don’t know if that’s the case, but it probably wouldn’t be too hard to find out right now. Sonic Frontiers has already leaked, and while some silly players are making Among Us memes, anyone who doesn’t want to be spoiled should be careful online over the next few days.

Thankfully they don’t have to hold out for long. Sonic Frontiers’ release date is November 8, and it’ll be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC that Tuesday. There will be a lot to speed through in the base game already, but some post-launch DLC is already lined up. Sign up for the Sonic newsletter by January 31, 2023, and you’ll receive the classic SOAP Shoes from Sonic Adventure 2. Starting November 14, a free set of Monster Hunter Rathalos armor will become available, offering two different looks for Sonic.