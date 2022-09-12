Sonic Frontiers leaked footage confirms Big the Cat, fishing minigame

The list of characters in Sonic Frontiers keeps growing. At this point, you could say the cast is pretty “big” — literally, thanks to the latest leak. Big the Cat will be returning in Sonic Frontiers, and yes, that does mean we’ll be going fishing.

YouTuber Mtbcooler uploaded Gamescom footage of the cat in question, showing Sonic meeting his big buddy at a fishing spot. Mechanically, the fishing minigame in Sonic Frontiers is rhythm-based: by pressing the button as the ripples from the fish meet an outside ring, Sonic will hook his catch and reel it in with a rather intense close-up. Given that this particular part of the map is called the “Western Fishing Spot,” we expect to see Big appear a few times throughout Frontiers’ various stages and zones, presumably with different and harder-to-hook fish as the game goes on.

Big joins a cast that includes Tails, Amy Rose, and Dr. Eggman, as well as a mysterious ghost girl named Sage. She has a white, black, and red color scheme, with digital code glowing beneath her robes. Sonic has been hearing a strange voice in his head in some of the Sonic Frontiers footage, and we recently learned that Sage is the source of it.

Big isn’t the first thing to leak from Sonic Frontiers either. Both Sky Sanctuary Zone and a full desert island were seen before they were properly introduced in later trailers. A volcanic area was also spotted during the game’s artbook preview video, but that’s yet to be confirmed. Given the game’s open-world design (even if Sega isn’t calling it that), a variety of biomes makes perfect sense.

It won’t be long before players can explore that world. Sonic Frontiers’ release date is November 8 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There are two different editions available for preorder, and there’s a whole batch of Sonic Frontiers merchandise being made too.